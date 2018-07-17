Rehman Malik demands security for all candidates

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Rehman Malik on Monday demanded foolproof security for all election candidates.

Talking to reporters after offering condolence over the demise of Haroon Bilour and other party workers in a suicide attack in Yakkatoot, he said Bilour family, like the Bhutto family, had rendered sacrifices for democracy in Pakistan.

He said it was the responsibility of caretaker government and security institutions to provide foolproof security to voters, election candidates and political leadership during the general election 2018.

Senator Rehman Malik said the election would determine the fate of Pakistanis as the anti-democratic forces wanted to derail the electoral process.

He said that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, Al-Qaeda and Daesh were active. He said that what step the caretaker government had taken after the Necta warning about the attacks on ANP leadership.

The senator said terrorists were making plans for targeting the election. He said that some leaders had been given freehand while others were being targetted. He said that caretaker government was not serious in making arrangements for the election.

He said that the Necta warning also mentioned Daesh. Commenting on the former chief minister Pervez Khattak statement about the PPP workers, he said such language shows the character of the person.

He said that Nawaz Sharif return to Pakistan was good sign. Earlier, he offered fateha for the departed soul.