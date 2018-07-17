Laughter therapy session organised

LAHORE: A laughter therapy session was organised with Yasmeen Butt. The event included guided hypnosis and laughter therapy with 30 distinguished ladies which included a diverse community of women. This included politicians, socialites, TV hosts, nutritionists and female CEO’s.

The event was an evening filled with laughter and stress relieving exercises that left the guests’ minds happy and peaceful all night. It is a very well-known saying that laughter is the best medicine. Scientifically it has been proven that laughter releases endorphins and makes natural feeling-good chemicals that help relieve stress and anxiety. Endorphins promote a sense of well-being and sometimes are known to relieve pain. The therapy session was followed by a 15-course dinner buffet. The star of the evening was of course the laughter therapy session which left everyone giggling till the end of the night. Tanzila Khan called the evening a perfect way to end a stressful week. Nomita Kiyani said that initially she felt down due to the stressful week she has been having but this session made her feel so happy and brightened up her mood.

All the guests were impressed by the therapy which they said was a great way to relieve stress and anxiety and they were even more impressed that 40 minutes of laughing is equal to 30 minutes of running and that it was an alternative to medicine which meant that it was a more easy, fun and therapeutic way of getting rid of stress.