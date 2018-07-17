Teachers training centres

LAHORE: City School plans to introduce three new teacher training centres in collaboration with the University of Cambridge Faculty of Education, the top ranked teacher training institution in the UK, and Cambridge International.

A Centre for Educational Professional Development (CEPD) is being introduced and launched in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Each CEPD is to be run by a team of teacher educator who will be trained by the Faculty of Education team. The centres will offer a complete professional development pathway for teachers and school leaders across the country.