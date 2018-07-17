Three killed over land dispute in NWA

MIRANSHAH: Three people were killed and 12 others including two women sustained injuries in a clash between two rival parties over a land dispute in Boya Muhammadkhel area of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

Locals said that the two rival parties had a dispute over a piece of land and exchanged harsh words after which both the parties openly used axes and knives against one another. The clash claimed three lives while as many as 12 people including two women sustained critical injuries.

The injured were immediately shifted to Miranshah Headquarters Hospital. Dr Hameedullah, medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital, said he was supervising the overall medical treatment of the wounded persons.

“Three people were killed, of whom one had died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital,” he added. He said that some patients were in a critical condition.