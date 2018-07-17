KMH hosts EPIC world heli tour team

KARACHI: Karachi Marriott Hotel (KMH) is hosting an international helicopter crew, which is flying around the globe to promote entrepreneurship and healthy living, a statement said on Monday.

“Empowering People, Inspiring Change (EPIC) Global Heli Tour team, which took off from Whistler, Canada on May 1, landed in Pakistan, one of the 40 countries they will visit on the 84-day trip,” the KMH said in the statement.

The KMH is a partnering hotel of the EPIC Global Tour. The EPIC team headed by the Ruben Dias, who is the pilot of the helicopter, aims to set a world record of flying a helicopter around the world and will go over five continents before completing their itinerary. The hotel’s handout said the EPIC crew would visit the heritage sites of Karachi before taking off from here on Tuesday.