JUI-F, PML-N to support each other in Mardan

MARDAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday announced to support each other’s candidates in NA-21 and provincial assembly’s PK-52 and PK-53.

Addressing a press conference, Maulana Gul Nasib Khan announced that JUI-F has withdrawn Maulana Amant Shah in favour of PML-N candidate Nawazada Arsala Khan on PK-52 and also withdrew Qari Niaz Ali on PK-53 in favour of PML-N’s Khan Akbar Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam announced to support JUI-F candidate Maulana Shujaul Mulk in NA-22.