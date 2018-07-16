JUI-F, PML-N to support each other in Mardan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday announced to support each other’s candidates in NA-21 and provincial assembly’s PK-52 and PK-53.
Addressing a press conference, Maulana Gul Nasib Khan announced that JUI-F has withdrawn Maulana Amant Shah in favour of PML-N candidate Nawazada Arsala Khan on PK-52 and also withdrew Qari Niaz Ali on PK-53 in favour of PML-N’s Khan Akbar Khan.
Speaking on the occasion, PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam announced to support JUI-F candidate Maulana Shujaul Mulk in NA-22.
