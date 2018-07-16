DRAP to launch revised cardiac registry soon

Islamabad: Acting on the directions of the Supreme Court, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has revised the National Cardiac Registry, which will soon be launched. The registry provides a mechanism for entry of life-saving cardiac medical devices by importers and laboratories to ensure use of registered and high-quality cardiac medical devices.

This piece of information was shared with participants of the 60th meeting of DRAP, which held here under the Chairmanship of its CEO Dr. Sheikh Akhter Hussain. The meeting also witnessed slight amendments to and approval of the annual budget of DRAP for 2018-19. The meeting decided to invest the surplus funds in government schemes, and approved the donation of two days’ salary of officers and one-day salary of officials in the national cause of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund.

The controlled website prepared by the Management Information Services (MIS) Division was also presented at the meeting.

The salient features of the website are that SOPs and prevailing laws and rules related to each Division of DRAP can be seen at a glance on a single page.

The Authority approved amendments in Service Regulations of DRAP Employees, hiring of tax auditor and consultants, and employment on service render basis. The participants also agreed to consider online payment of fee for various applications on trial basis.