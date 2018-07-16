Terrorists want to sabotage elections: Imran

QUETTA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, on Sunday termed the Mastung suicide attack a conspiracy by terrorists to sabotage the general elections.Talking to media persons here, he said, “The country’s internal and external enemies are behind the Mastung tragic incident.”

Imran Khan was in the Balochistan capital to condole with the family of Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, who along with around 140 persons was martyred in a suicide attack on an election meeting in Mastung on Friday. The PTI chief said Siraj Raisani was a true patriot.

Imran said non-implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in its true spirit was the reason behind the current situation. "We, however, will not postpone the forthcoming elections since that is what the anti-state elements want," he said, adding that the PTI would not postpone its election campaign rallies.

Imran also visited the Combined Military Hospital to inquire after the health of those who were injured in the Mastung attack.

Earlier, while addressing rallies in Jhang, Faisalabad and Sialkot as part of the ongoing PTI election campaign, Imran criticised the Sharifs, saying they had destroyed the police force in Punjab.

"No one buys their way into the police force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Imran said, adding that he has made the police non-political in KP. The PTI chief said that while former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif spent most of the funds of Punjab in Lahore, 30 percent of KP's development fund is spared for the local government.

"We will bring the same local government system implemented in KP in the entire country," Imran said. The former cricketer questioned should a dacoit, who has robbed the country of billions, be set free. "Should a dacoit, who had been caught, be set free?" he questioned.

"Should we put him on our shoulders or should we put him in jail?" he further remarked. He said what message are we giving by welcoming a man who has been accused of robbing the country. He further emphasised that the war being fought is for the betterment of the country.