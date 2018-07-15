Australian HC opens mango festival in Multan

MULTAN: Australian High Commissioner Margaret inaugurated a three-day mango festival here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that Pakistan is a country of love and peace. She praised the quality of mangoes and efforts of farmers. She said that Pakistani mangoes were highly praised in Australia. MNSUA Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali said that mango was the king of all fruits. He said that approximately 25 million tons of mangoes were being produced worldwide. Pakistan contributes 18 lakh tons of mango, which was being cultivated on 425,000 acres, he added. He said that Pakistan produces 200 mango varieties, including Dusehri, Sindhri, Anwar Ratol and Chaunsa. He said that mango was a rich source of vitamin C and other vital nutrients. Pakistani mangoes were famous for their aroma and unique taste, he added. Bahauddin Zakariya University acting vice-chancellor Prof Bashir Ahmad Chaudhry, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Ejaz Malik were also present on the occasion. A number of people from all parts of the country participated in the mango festival. During the event, dramas, skits, songs and other cultural performances were also presented to the audience for delight.