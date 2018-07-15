EU observer faces delay to monitor elections

ISLAMABAD: The European Union Election Observation Mission (EUEOM) has said the monitoring of certain matters related to the electoral process in Pakistan has not been conducted due to the delay in the grant of official permission.

In an announcement, the EUEOM said it is functional since June 24 after it was welcomed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The long term observers (LTO) of the EUEOM have received permission only a day before. In terms of the procedure pursued by the LTOs, the election process is not observed for a few days only, but the monitoring starts five weeks before the election day.

The EUEOM was ready as per its procedure to appoint observers at the beginning of June.

However, the team of observers reached on June 24 due to bureaucratic hiccups. The 60-day monitoring process started in July.

The announcement said that much time is not left in the holding of elections and this is giving rise to different reservations.

The review or monitoring of certain important matters of the election including atmosphere and steps taken by the administration at the local level in different parts of the country will be difficult.

“The observers will adopt a neutral attitude in the electoral process and an elementary report by them will be issued on July 27,” it said.