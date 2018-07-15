Geo News to telecast ‘Election Debate’ on terrorism today

KARACHI: The Geo News will telecast “Election Debate” today (Sunday) among the three major political parties.

The main issues to be discussed include ‘successes in war against terrorism from 2013 to 2018’, ‘why National Action Plan is still incomplete’ and that although Karachi operation became successful but the ‘complete maintenance of law and order in the city’ is vital.

The leaders of three main political parties including PML-N, PTI and PPP would present their point of view in this regard. Senior journalist Hamid Mir will conduct the “Election Debate” to be telecast at 11:05pm.