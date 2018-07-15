Overview of provincial assembly seats in Larkana Division

LARKANA: The story discusses the prospects of different political parties in the districts of Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana and Kambar ShahdadKot for the provincial assembly of Sindh.

Some of the famous candidates are trying their luck from their traditional seats from this division. Sohrab Sarki, Mir Manzoor Panhwar, Saleem Mazari Shabbir Ali Bijarani, Siraj Durrani, Shahryar Mahar, PPP’s Faryal Talpur and PTI’s Amir Bux, Sohail Anwar Sial and Nadir Magsi are among the candidates.

Jacobabad District:

This has a mixed population of Sindhi and Baloch. It has three provincial assembly constituencies. A tough battle is expected on PS 1 between PPP’s Aurangzeb Panhwar and PTI’s Aslam Abro, who contested on the PML-N ticket in 2013 and won the seat by a thin margin against PPP’s late Muqeem Khoso. In this constituency minorities have a good number of vote which can be decisive. The MMA candidate may damage prospects of Aslam Abro.

On PS 2 Thul PPP’s Sohrab Sarki is testing his luck against PTI’s Tahir Khoso. Sarki returned in 2002 on PPP ticket and switched to PML-Q, in 2008 election he contested on a PML-Q ticket and later supported PPP and in 2013 he contested election on the PPP ticket defeating his close rival with a low margin. A tough contest is expected. Swing voters may be decisive here.

On PS 3 Jacobabad III, PTI’s Abdul Razzaq is contesting against PPP’s Mumtaz Jakhrani, who won by 2,000 votes against Mir Manzoor Panhwar in 2013. Former PPP candidate Ghulam Mohammad Shahliani, who filed his nomination papers as an independen is backing the PTI’s candidate. An interesting competition is expected here.

Kashmore District:

As many as 12 candidates are in the race on PS 4 Kashmore-I. The actual competition is between PPP’s Abdul Rauf Khoso, who was MPA in the last assembly from this constituency, having support of Saleem Mazari and PTI’s Ghalib Domki. Domki needs extra effort and huge support to beat Khoso and end Mazari’s hegemony in this area.

Similarly, 11 candidates are contesting on PS 5 Kashmore-II. PPP’s Ghulam Abid Sundrani will try to retain the seat against his main rival Rab Nawaz of MMA and independent Ali Akbar Bhangwar. In 2013 Sundrani won seat by mere 12 votes from JUI-F’s Raja Ghaus Bux Bijarani. If past is any indication than MMA candidate may be able to spring surprise here.

On PS 6 Kashmore-III, PPP’s Shabbir Ali Bijarani has already returned unopposed.

Shikarpur District:

The PPP’s Imtiaz Shaikh, GDA’s Agha Taimoor and MMA’s Shah Waliullah Shah are main contestants on PS 7 Shikarpur-I for general elections 2018. In 2013 Imtiaz Shaikh representing PML-F defeated Agha Taimoor of PPP by 11,000 votes. He is considered a favorite to win the seat again.

On PS 9 Shikarpur-III, PPP’s Siraj Durrani, PML N’s Naeem Abbas, GDA’s Muzaffar Essani and MMA’s Rushdullah Shah are the main contestants. The former speaker Sindh Assembly and PPP’s candidate Siraj Durrani may have an easy sail.

Independent Dr. Ibrahim Jatoi, PPP’s Moinuddin Pahore, MMA’s Abdullah and GDA’s Shahryar Mahar are the main contenders on PS 8 Shikarpur-III comprising Taluka Lakhi and Khanpur. A neck and neck contest is expected between Ibrahim Jatoi, Moinuddin Pahore and Mahar, while MMA candidate may damage prospects of Shahryar Mahar.

Larkana District:

On PS 10 Larkano-I, a strong competition is expected between two heavyweights, PPP’s Faryal Talpur and PTI’s Amir Bux Bhutto, who has the support of MMA and GDA. Since 1988 ex CM Sindh Mumtaz Bhutto or his son Amir Bux Bhutto have won from here. Contest on this seat would be watched with considerable interest. Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Aseefa campaigned for her brother Bilawal Bhutto in NA 200 and for her aunt in this constituency.

On PS 11 Larkana-II, PPP’s Nida Khuhro, GDA’s Mozzam Abbasi and SUP’s Jagdesh Ahuja are among 18 candidates trying their luck on the seat. The president of PPP Sindh, Nisar Khuhro, was the party’s candidate on this seat but after his disqualification, his daughter, Nida Khuhro, was given the seat which angered a few other party aspirants. Nida Khuhro is facing close competition from close rival Mozzam Abbasi, scion of the famous Abbasi family of Larkana.

On PS 12 Larkana III, former home minister Sindh Sohail Anwar Sial of PPP is running against GDA’s Syed Akbar Hussain Rashdi, husband of famous tv host Mehtab Akbar Rashdi and 12 others. Sial is described as favorite here.

On PS 13 Larkana-IV, PPP’s ex MNA Hizbulah Bughio, PTI’s Shafqat Hussain Unar, his cousin GDA’s Adil Altaf Unar, independent Liaquat Mirani and 13 others are in competition. Though PPP’s ex MPA Aziz Jatoi is supporting PTI’s Shafqat Unar but it remains to be seen if the the family solidly backs this candidate.

Kambar Shahdadkot District:

On PS 14 Kambar ShahdadKot-I, 13 candidates including PPP’s Nadir Magsi, GDA’s Manzoor Brohi, PTI’s Naheed Khuhawar and independent Mir Imran Ali are among the contestants. Though every candidate is trying his best to woo the voters but PPP’s Nadir Magsi seems in lead.

On PS 15 Kambar ShahdadKot-II, GDA’s Safdar Ali Abbas is running against PPP’s Ghanwar Ali Isran, independents Ali Nawaz Jalbani, Saifullah Abro and others. It is reported that the PPP Chairman has special interest in this constituency as PPP’s Ghanwar Ali Isran is said to be his close friend and a class fellow. However, Safdar Abbasi may spring a surprise in this traditional PPP constituency.

On PS 16 Kambar ShahdadKot-III, PPP’s Sardar Chandio is contesting against 11 candidates including Mir Azizullah Mugheri. Sardar Chandio is considered to be a favorite here.

PPP’s Burhan Chandio, GDA’s Zamir Ali Mugheri, independent Saifullah Abro and others are trying their luck on PS 17 Kambar ShahdadKot-IV. However, a tough contest is expected between Chandio and Mugheri but Chandio is clearly the favorite.