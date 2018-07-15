Hearing of Dr Asim graft case adjourned till July 31

karachi: An accountability court, hearing corruption references against Dr Asim Hussain, Athar Hussain and others, once again adjourned the hearing till July 31.

The court had to put off the hearing due to the absence of the attorneys concerned. The court was informed that the lawyers were observing a strike due to the Mastung blast and had decided to boycott the courts. Dr Asim, other accused and a prosecution witness Shoaib were present in the court.

Dr Asim, along with others, is facing two corruption references. He is alleged to have committed corruption of more than Rs462 billion in one of them while in another reference he is said to have committed corruption of more than Rs17 billion.

Later, talking to media, he strongly condemned the killings of politicians and common citizens in Mastung blast and other incidents.