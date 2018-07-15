Sun July 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hearing of Dr Asim graft case adjourned till July 31

karachi: An accountability court, hearing corruption references against Dr Asim Hussain, Athar Hussain and others, once again adjourned the hearing till July 31.

The court had to put off the hearing due to the absence of the attorneys concerned. The court was informed that the lawyers were observing a strike due to the Mastung blast and had decided to boycott the courts. Dr Asim, other accused and a prosecution witness Shoaib were present in the court.

Dr Asim, along with others, is facing two corruption references. He is alleged to have committed corruption of more than Rs462 billion in one of them while in another reference he is said to have committed corruption of more than Rs17 billion.

Later, talking to media, he strongly condemned the killings of politicians and common citizens in Mastung blast and other incidents.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar