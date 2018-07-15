Sun July 15, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2018

PU opens family park

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated Family Park for the university employees at New Campus and also launched tree plantation drive.

Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Resident Officer-II Malik Muhammad Zaheer, Students Affairs Director Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed and others were also present.

Prof Niaz said in order to survive we needed to protect our environment.

Meanwhile, Punjab University Department of Urdu’s Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran has participated in international Tassawuf conference held in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

