Five PML-NUC chairmen join PTI

GUJRANWALA: Five union council chairmen of the PML-N joined the PTI here on Friday. UC chairmen Sabir Mehmood Ali Butt, Mian Sohail Riaz, Javed Mehar, Rana Babar, Tariq Gujjar and vice-chairman Malik Waseem announced joining the PTI in a joint press conference with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf candidate Ali Ashraf Mughal for NA-81. Hundreds of supporters of the chairmen were also with them. They assured their complete support to the PTI candidates in election 2018.

ACE ARRESTS PATWARI: An Anti-Corruption Establishment team Friday arrested a Patwari in a fraud case from Narowal. Hanif Khan submitted an application against Patwari Muhammad Suleman stating that the patwari allegedly transferred a disputed land in his name without seeking any approval from the border area management committee. He said later the border area management committee cancelled the land transfer deed and caused loss of millions of rupee to the national exchequer. In a probe Patwari was found guilty and the ACE team arrested him.

15 WHEELIE DOERS HELD: Traffic police Friday detained 15 more wheelie doers. Anti-wheelie squad in-charge Warden Zaheer told reporters that the arrested youth were showing stunts on roads and cases were registered against them in different police stations.