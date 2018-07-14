Lorenzo fastest in German MotoGP practice

SACHSENRING, Germany: Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo recorded the quickest time in the first two practice sessions on Friday for the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring.

The Ducati rider clocked a best time of 1 minute 20.85 seconds. He was followed by three Italians, two of them on Ducatis.Danilo Petrucci, who is reportedly replacing Lorenzo with the factory Ducati team next season, was second on a Ducati Pramac 0.257sec behind.

Andrea Iannone (Suzuki), who recorded the best time in the opening session, was third at 0.319sec.Andrea Dovizioso, on the second factory Ducati, was fourth at 0.424sec.

Spaniard Marc Marquez, the reigning world champion and runaway leader in this year’s standings, was fifth 0.464sec back.The surprise of the day was Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda), who was seventh at 0.562sec.

Finn Mika Kallio, a KTM wild-card, was taken to hospital for tests after injured his right knee in a fall.Italian Franco Morbidelli (Honda Marc VDS) withdrew after the first session with an injured hand and was replaced by German Stefan Bradl, a test rider for Honda who will now race in first grand prix since 2016.

In Moto2, Spaniard Xavi Vierge edged compatriotand team-mate Alex Marquez and German Marcel Schroetter on a third Kalex. In Moto3, German Philipp Oettl on a KTM finished ahead of the Hondas of Italian Tony Arbolino and Spaniard Jorge Martin.the championship leader.