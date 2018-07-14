Hatton sets pace in Scottish Open

LONDON: England’s Tyrrell Hatton was out in front as players from ‘south of the border’ took up leading positions on the second day of the Scottish Open at Gullane near Edinburgh on Friday.

Hatton added a second-round score of 64 to his opening 65 to put himself on 11-under par — a total that gave him a one-shot clubhouse lead over compatriot Eddie Pepperell, who missed from six feet on the last for a birdie to equal the course record of 62 set just hours earlier by Scotland’s Connor Syme.

Lee Westwood was two shots off the pace after a 67, with former US Masters champion Trevor Immelman of South Africa on eight-under par together with first-round leader Luke List in a tournament where many players will be looking to groove their games ahead of next week’s British Open at Carnoustie, some 100 miles along the east coast.