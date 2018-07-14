Cheques distributed among Peshawar attack victims

PESHAWAR: The KP government distributed cheques among the victims of Yakatoot bomb blast on Friday. Caretaker Minister for Health Akbar Jan Marwat, Information Minister Zafar Iqbal Bangash and Sports Minister Rasheed Khan visited Lady Reading Hospital on the instruction of Caretaker CM Justice (retd) Dost M Khan and handed over cheques of Rs200,000 to each injured. The ministers inquired after the health of the injured and directed the hospital administration to provide best medical treatment to them. They prayed for early recovery of injured and added the families of victims were not alone at this moment of grief but the entire nation was saddened by loss of innocent human lives.