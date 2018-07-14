Metropolitan commissioner inspects drain-cleaning works

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Metropolitan Commissioner Samiuddin Siddiqui inspected the drain cleaning works in various parts of the city on Friday.
Siddiqui said that drain cleaning was a fundamental issue that needs to be resolved before monsoon rains so that they do not overflow. Metropolitan Commissioner said that machinery and manpower was increased at Orangi, Gujjar, PECHS, Hijrat Colony, Songal and Manzoor Colony nullahs to complete the works as soon as possible.
