UC chairman shot dead

BUREWALA: Unidentified people gunned down a union council chairman at Chak 114/EB on Thursday.
Union Council No-41 Chairman Nisar Ahmad Waleka was on way home after offering a funeral prayer when unidentified assailants shot him dead.
Nisar’s nephew Arslan is contesting elections from PP-229. Nisar Ahmed Waleka himself was a candidate from this constituency, but his nomination papers were rejected for not resigning from the UC chairman slot.
Comments