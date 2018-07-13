Fri July 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2018

UC chairman shot dead

BUREWALA: Unidentified people gunned down a union council chairman at Chak 114/EB on Thursday.

Union Council No-41 Chairman Nisar Ahmad Waleka was on way home after offering a funeral prayer when unidentified assailants shot him dead.

Nisar’s nephew Arslan is contesting elections from PP-229. Nisar Ahmed Waleka himself was a candidate from this constituency, but his nomination papers were rejected for not resigning from the UC chairman slot.

