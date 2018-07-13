Fri July 13, 2018
July 13, 2018

Better late than ever

The country’s first-ever mechanical heart transplant was carried out at the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) on Monday (July 9).

Nafeesa Begum, 62, is the first patient to undergo this complicated surgery and receive a mechanical heart aid. It is hoped that this facility will help hundreds of people in need.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Kech

