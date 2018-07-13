Better late than ever

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The country’s first-ever mechanical heart transplant was carried out at the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) on Monday (July 9).
Nafeesa Begum, 62, is the first patient to undergo this complicated surgery and receive a mechanical heart aid. It is hoped that this facility will help hundreds of people in need.
Bakhtiyar Phullan
Kech
The country’s first-ever mechanical heart transplant was carried out at the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) on Monday (July 9).
Nafeesa Begum, 62, is the first patient to undergo this complicated surgery and receive a mechanical heart aid. It is hoped that this facility will help hundreds of people in need.
Bakhtiyar Phullan
Kech
Comments