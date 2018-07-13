When darkness falls

The relevant authorities should do something about the lack of streetlights in Turbat. After the sun sets, the city’s streets are bathed in darkness. Many robbers take the advantage of the darkness and wait in dark alleys until the suitable victim come along and then rob them of valuable items.

The relevant authorities should install streetlights across the city in order to bring down the number of street crimes in the city.

Sadia Haji Hamid Ali

Turbat