Ten Pak players to appear in WSF World Masters Squash

KARACHI: As many as 10 players from Pakistan are participating in the WSF World Masters Squash Championship slated to be held at Charlottesville, Virginia, USA from July 29 to August 4.

The players who entered their names in the 35 age category are Ashfaq Hussain, Shahid Khan and Salman Rafique, while Abdul Basit and Jahangir Khan will figure in the 40 age category.

Mustafa Habib and Imran Haroon entered their names in the 45 age category and Asif Idris entered his name in the 50 age category.The players in the 55 age category are Ghulam Butt and Salman Rasool Quadri.

However, Osama Khan withdrew his name from the 35 age category. “I don’t have enough funds to cover my expenses for this world championship, hence I withdrew last week,” said Osama while talking to ‘The News’.

The World Masters Squash Championship consists of 10 men’s and 9 women’s age divisions.World Squash Federation (WSF) stated: “The world masters squash championship is an international event and some of the world’s very best age-group players compete in it, hence there are no B divisions.”