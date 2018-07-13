‘PML-Q worked for labourers’ welfare’

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) senior central leader and former deputy Prime Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said the PML-Q government took many steps for labourers’ welfare and facilities.

“The facilities which we gave to the labourers have not been provided by any party including N-League. We established free hospital and residential projects for the labourers, provided special ambulance vehicles, besides free treatment and food, marriage grants, death grants and welfare funds allocations were substantially enhanced, free education, uniform, stationary and transport were provided for their children.”

He said this while addressing a gathering of labour community in Gujrat on Thursday). Amidst enthusiastic slogans and clapping, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said: “We had added 2500 beds in hospitals in Punjab, established six mini hospitals under Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions, 40 medical centres, 133 dispensaries, 88 emergency centres, additionally established in Lahore 610 beds, Faisalabad 300 beds, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Multan 100 beds each hospitals, besides providing heart operation facility in Lahore Social Security Hospital separately also provided 161 ambulance vehicles to these hospitals, along with all industrial estates of the province modern complexes comprising community centres, dispensary, training centres and schools were established, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Mian Channu, Lahore and Rahim Yar Khan labour colonies and 713 residential flats in Gujrat and Sialkot were established and provided Sui gas facility.”

He said Pakistan Muslim League (Q) government had increased daily diet charges by 100 per cent for under treatment industrial workers in the province, had increased death grant in case of sudden death from Rs one lakh to Rs 1. 50 lakh, marriages grants for daughters was raised to Rs 70 thousand from Rs 30 thousand and provided for all daughters instead of just two daughters whereas funds of Rs 517 million under Punjab Workers Welfare Board were distributed among deserving labourers and their families.