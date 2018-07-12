Mahodhand lake in Kalam attracts tourists in droves

MINGORA: The scenic Mahodhand lake in Kalam is attracting a large number of tourists from Punjab and other parts of the country.

As the summer is at its peak with the mercury rising, tourists are flocking to scenic valleys in Swat, including the Mahodhand lake, in Kalam, which provides a sigh of relief to the visitors from sizzling heat.

The Mahodhand lake is a favourite destination for tourists for its beautiful waterfalls, meandering streams, snow-covered peaks and lush green fields.

This beautiful piece of land is situated about 40 kilometres away from the scenic Kalam valley. “This is the most beautiful lake in Pakistan I have ever visited. I call it the Switzerland of the East. I have forgotten all my worries after coming here. The people should visit this place to enjoy natural beauty,” said Durdana Rahman, 25, from Lahore, who visited the lake with her family.

“Whenever I have time in summer, I want to visit this serene valley, which gives me mental and spiritual relief. When we crossed the glaciers on the road to Mahodhand lake, we saw beauty all around,” said Gul Bano, a tourist from Peshawar.

The beauty of the lush greenery around the lake is further embellished by a large number of white, pink and yellow coloured small flowers.

“The government should construct the road from Kalam to Mahodhand. It will not only ease the journey for tourists but also will help boost the tourism industry in this region,” said Naghma Habib, a student of the International Islamic University in Islamabad.

The tourists added that though there were no proper hotels where tourists could stay, the locals have erected tents for tourists to enjoy. They said that this pollution-free landscape attracted them to visit this area time and again.

“The best part of our visit was horse riding and boating in this valley. We are thankful to the administration for the security arrangements in Mahodhand and Kalam,” said a tourist Asma. She added they would also visit other places in Kalam. “During this summer, more than one million tourists have visited Kalam and other places in Swat,” said Swat Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza while talking to this scribe.

He added the tourist destinations in Swat not only generated revenue but also provided a healthy recreation to visitors.