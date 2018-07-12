Mashrafe likely to miss Windies One-Dayers

DHAKA: Mashrafe Mortaza is unlikely to travel to the West Indies for the ODI series that begins on July 22, since his wife is ill.

Bangladesh’s selectors, however, will wait until Friday, the day before the ODI specialists’ departure from Dhaka, to name his replacement.“Mashrafe’s involvement in the ODI series is in doubt,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricinfo.

“I spoke to him last night. His wife is really sick. I don’t think he will be able to go to the West Indies.”If her condition improves, however, Mashrafe could fly out, especially given the length of time remaining before the series-opener. If he stays at home, Shakib Al Hasan will take over the ODI captaincy.

Shafiul Islam, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday’s training session. The injury is likely to rule him out of the second Test, which begins on Thursday in Jamaica. Bangladesh’s squad only contains four fast bowlers in all, which means they will be unable to make any changes to the pace attack that featured in the innings defeat in Antigua, should they stick with three quicks.