A question mark on kabaddi team’s performance

KARACHI: Since the kabaddi’s inclusion in the 1990 Beijing Asian Games, Pakistan have so far claimed two silver and five bronze medals, a performance which has seen more fluctuation.

But it is a fact that in the discipline the nation has never returned empty-handed from the Asiad. Although India have been invincible in the sport with all seven gold medals in the Asian Games history to its credit but it is Iran which has emerged as a strong force, having ended as runners-up in the last two Asian Games held in China in 2010 and Incheon in 2014.

South Korea have also improved a lot and can beat any major side among India, Iran and Pakistan any time.

Pakistan recently went down to Iran in the semifinals of the six-nation event in Dubai before losing both their group games to India. Keeping in view the record it is indeed a question mark whether Pakistan kabaddi team would be able to either maintain its medal-winning record or make some improvement in the 2018 Asian Games to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

Despite the looming threats to Pakistan’s medal-winning intent a senior official of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) is upbeat about Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the final.“We are working hard and InshaAllah the team would qualify for the final of the Asian Games,” PKF secretary Mohammad Sarwar told The News on Wednesday.

“We had fielded extremely young team in the six-nation tournament in Dubai in order to test the youngsters who had been taken from the Super Kabaddi League. But we have known the weak areas and are working on that to prepare a fighting lot for the Asian Games,” said Sarwar, also secretary of Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF).

He admitted that the kabaddi event was going to be made more competitive but was quick to add that Pakistan had beaten Iran in the Asian Championship a few months ago at their own backyard.

“We had beaten Iran at Iran in the Asian Championship,” Sarwar said.With the Asiad men’s kabaddi draws yet to be unveiled Pakistan kabaddi team training camp is in full swing at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad since July 4.

As many as 20 players are there in the camp being supervised by coaches Col Nabeel and Rahat Maqsood who both belong to Army.According to Sarwar four more players would also join the camp. Meanwhile it is not yet clear whether Pakistan captain Nasir Ali would be able to represent Pakistan in the Asian Games due to injury.

“Nasir is nursing his calf injury which he had received in the Dubai Cup semi-final against Iran recently. The doctors say that it would take Nasir eight to ten more days to recover. If he becomes fit he will be part of the team. If not, we will seek for his alternative,” Sarwar said.

Nasir was Pakistan’s skipper during the previous two Asian Games. In order to provide good practice to the team the PKF wants Sri Lanka to come to Pakistan for a few matches ahead of the Asiad.

“We are in contact with Sri Lanka and hopefully they will come to Pakistan. We also wanted Iran to come to Pakistan but they are not ready as there is very little time at the disposal of the teams who are wanting to feature in the Asian Games,” Sarwar informed.

In the past Pakistan team would play at a high altitude at Abbottabad ahead of such major events but Sarwar said this time it was not possible to shift the camp there as there was too little time left.

“It was much better to train at high altitude but this time it is not possible due to shortage of time. We have conducted some good training sessions and hopefully the things will go in the right direction,” Sarwar said.

Asian Games kabaddi event would begin from August 18. As many as 12 players and an official would represent Pakistan in the Asian Games men’s kabaddi. Pakistan will feature in 36 disciplines in the Asiad.