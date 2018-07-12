Tayyab claims Pak Squash Circuit III

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam has won his first $ 10,000 International event by winning Pakistan Circuit III at RKJK Squash Complex Karachi Wednesday.

Tayyab beat Farhan Zaman 11-8, 1-12, 11-1, 11-8. Tayyab won in a final that lasted for 44 minutes. In women’s singles final Faiza Zafar defeated her sister Madina Zafar 11-7, 11-9, 16-14 to claim the title.