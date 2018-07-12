Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tayyab claims Pak Squash Circuit III

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam has won his first $ 10,000 International event by winning Pakistan Circuit III at RKJK Squash Complex Karachi Wednesday.

x
Advertisement

Tayyab beat Farhan Zaman 11-8, 1-12, 11-1, 11-8. Tayyab won in a final that lasted for 44 minutes. In women’s singles final Faiza Zafar defeated her sister Madina Zafar 11-7, 11-9, 16-14 to claim the title.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar