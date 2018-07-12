Tayyab claims Pak Squash Circuit III

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam has won his first $ 10,000 International event by winning Pakistan Circuit III at RKJK Squash Complex Karachi Wednesday.
Tayyab beat Farhan Zaman 11-8, 1-12, 11-1, 11-8. Tayyab won in a final that lasted for 44 minutes. In women’s singles final Faiza Zafar defeated her sister Madina Zafar 11-7, 11-9, 16-14 to claim the title.
ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam has won his first $ 10,000 International event by winning Pakistan Circuit III at RKJK Squash Complex Karachi Wednesday.
Tayyab beat Farhan Zaman 11-8, 1-12, 11-1, 11-8. Tayyab won in a final that lasted for 44 minutes. In women’s singles final Faiza Zafar defeated her sister Madina Zafar 11-7, 11-9, 16-14 to claim the title.
Comments