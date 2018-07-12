Israel shoots down Syria drone

JERUSALEM: Israel shot down a Syrian drone that penetrated its airspace on Wednesday, the Israeli military said, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Moscow to for talks with Damascus´s biggest ally about a Syrian advance near the volatile frontier. Air-defence sirens on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and close to the nearby Jordanian border were set off when a Patriot missile fired to intercept the drone, a military spokesman said. It was the second such incident in the area in as many months.

The drone, which had also overflown Jordan and appeared to have been unarmed and designed for surveillance, was downed near the Sea of Galilee at the Golan foothills in northern Israel, spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus told reporters.