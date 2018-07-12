Third de-sander at Neelum-Jhelum starts working

LAHORE: The power intake system of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project at dam site has been completed with the working of the third de-sander in order to meet water requirement for generating power from all units of the project.

The de-sanders have been constructed to divert water from reservoir to the water way system comprising 52-kilometer long tunnel system to generate electricity at the power house. At present, three units of the project have been generating power; therefore, impounding level in the reservoir has also been enhanced to meet the increased water demands of all units in operation.

It is worth mentioning that Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project has three main components – dam and de-sander, waterway system and powerhouse. The dam and three de-sanders have been constructed across River Neelum at Nauseri in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The concrete and rock filled dam is 60 meter high and 261 meter long.

Maximum water storage capacity of the reservoir is 10 million cubic meter, while maximum operation level of the reservoir is 1,015 meter above mean sea level. At present, water level in the reservoir is 1,006.5 meter above mean sea level as per the demand of power house.

