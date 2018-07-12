Calligraphy exhibition

Islamabad: The National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will hold a calligraphy exhibition today (Thursday) as a part of its efforts to revive this glorious form of Islamic art. Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Syed Ali Zafar is likely to inaugurate the exhibition while Federal Secretary for Cabinet Division, Syed Abu Ahmad Akif and Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) will be the guests of honour.