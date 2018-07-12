Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

A
APP
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Calligraphy exhibition

Islamabad: The National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will hold a calligraphy exhibition today (Thursday) as a part of its efforts to revive this glorious form of Islamic art. Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Syed Ali Zafar is likely to inaugurate the exhibition while Federal Secretary for Cabinet Division, Syed Abu Ahmad Akif and Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) will be the guests of honour.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar