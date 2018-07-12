CDA employee to contribute for dams

Islamabad: The employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) will make contribution from their salaries for the construction of two major water reservoirs in the country.

As per decision taken at CDA Board meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Ishrat Ali, the officers of BPS-16 and above will contribute two-day salary to the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam while employees of BPS-15 and below will make contribution of one-day salary to the fund.

It may be pointed out here at the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar while giving directions for start of construction of two dams, announced to donate Rs1 million from his pocket for the mega projects. Later the federal government also created a bank account in the State Bank for raising fund for the dams. Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa only on Tuesday, announced to make rich contribution of his one-month salary to the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.