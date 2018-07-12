Thatta contractor to face inquiry for abandoning water, drainage schemes

The Supreme Court-designated judicial commission investigating the non-provision of potable water, proper sanitation facilities and healthy environment to Sindh’s people on Wednesday directed the Thatta deputy commissioner to conduct an inquiry against a private contractor for abandoning water and drainage projects in the district.

Headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, the judicial body inspected the Mirpur Sakro, Makli and Gharo water plants and drainage schemes after receiving complaints that these projects were abandoned.

The commission was informed that the Public Health Engineering Department had awarded the contract of drainage schemes to a private contractor named Mukhtiar Palejo, who after pocketing the money abandoned the projects, as the collecting tanks have not been properly rehabilitated.

The judicial body observed that the water schemes were also abandoned despite the fact that Rs6 million to Rs7 million had been spent on the projects. The commission also observed that huge amounts were spent on unnecessary schemes, which do not even serve their purpose.

The judge directed the public health secretary to conduct an inquiry over such ill-planned schemes and ordered that payments of these projects be stopped immediately. He also directed the Thatta chief engineer to submit the record of the number of schemes awarded to the private contractor in the Thatta and Sujawal districts.

Regarding complaints against the Public Health Engineering Department for the drainage issue in Mirpur Sakro, the commission directed the private contractor to appear before the judicial body and explain how much money he has pocketed and why he has not installed the required machines.

The judge ordered that a reverse-osmosis plant should be installed at the site of the Mirpur Sakro water project, saying that the town officer shall provide the funds for the rehabilitation of the high supply reservoirs that need immediate repairs.

During his visit to the site of the Makli water scheme, the judge observed that the supply of electricity was improper. The relevant officer admitted that the issue was caused by defective wiring and ensured that he will replace it within two days. The judge also visited the Gharo filter plant and issued necessary instructions for its maintenance.