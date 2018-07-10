PPP fields common worker for NA-21 Mardan

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has fielded its dedicated worker Syed Abid Ali Shah to run for the National Assembly constituency NA-21 Mardan.

He is facing the resourceful and influential candidates of the Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).This constituency was formerly known as NA-9 Mardan from 1977 to 2018. In the past, political parties nominated nawabs and local landlords to run for it.

The ANP has fielded its provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti. The PTI has nominated former provincial minister Mohammad Atif Khan.The MMA has once again allotted ticket to its former MNA Shujaul Mulk. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominated Nawabzada Arsalan Khan Hoti. Unlike his opponents, Abid Ali Shah is running a door-to-door campaign.

He is telling the electorate that the PPP has nominated a common worker so they should support him to break the monopoly of resourceful politicians. His financial condition is weak compared to his rival candidates like Haider Hoti and Atif Khan.

He declared Rs5,000 as his assets and when the returning officer questioned as to how he would contest the election with such meagre resources, the beaming PPP candidate said he would do so with the support of his workers and sympathisers.

About the award of ticket to a poor man like him, Abid Ali Shah said it was the real change in politics as ideology was preferred to resources. He says being an ideological worker he feels proud that the PPP workers have assumed him their support.

Recalling the statement of PPP founding chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that he had brought politics from castles to streets, Abid Ali Shah vowed he would strive to root out corruption and work for the welfare of the poor. Being the son of a known lawyer Daud Shah Khan, Abid Ali Shah remained a student leader and is a practicing lawyer in Mardan.

Atif Khan and Haider Hoti are running for two seats. Atif Khan is contesting for provincial assembly seat PK-50 Mardan-III and the National Assembly constituency NA-21 Mardan-II.Haider Hoti is also contesting the election from PK-53 and NA-21.