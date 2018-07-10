Punjab minister donates Rs20m for Multan agri varsity

MULTAN: The caretaker Punjab Minister for Food and Agriculture Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has announced a donation of Rs20 million from his own pocket for the Multan Agriculture University.The caretaker minister who himself is a leading businessman of the country made the announcement during his visit to the university the other day, says a press release.

Sardar Tanveer said he wanted that the donation he made should be spent on research work in order to increase yield of crops like cotton, wheat and mango in South Punjab. He also invited other members of the business community to come forward and support institutions like this university which has been producing post graduate and graduates in the agriculturaln sectors.

The minister said there was need to spend more in research for the agriculture sector.The minister made announcement of donation during his visit to the universiry.Vice Chancellor Dr. Asif Ali briefed the minister regarding different departments and activities of the University.

Earlier the Punjab Caretaker Minister for Food and Agriculture, Planning and Development Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on the Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Hasan Askari and apprised him of measures being taken for achieving agricultural growth in the province, says a press release issued.

Sardar Tanveer apprised the caretaker chief minister that training process of farmers has been started in villages of different districts of the province, For this purpose, districts like Lodhran, Multan, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan have been selected with focus on cotton crop.