Tue July 10, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2018

Pak team to feature in Asian karate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan karate team will participate in the 15th Asian Karate Championship to be held in Amman (Jordan) later in the week.

Team will fly from Islamabad today (Tuesday) to Jordan. Seven players are participating in this championship including renowned Saadi Abbas (-75 Kg), Naseer Ahmed (-67 kg), Zafar Iqbal (-60 Kg), Muhammad Kashif (-55kg), Israrul Haq (individual kata), Kulsoom (-68 kg) and Quratul Ain (+68 kg).Shah Muhammad will be the coach of the team. National referee Naseem Qureshi will also accompany the team to provide services as a referee.

Defending Asian champion Saadi Abbas is expected to repeat his feat. Pakistan Karate Federation Chairman Muhammad Jahangir rated Saadi as potential medal winner and hoped that he would retain his supremacy in Asia.

