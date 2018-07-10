Hong Kong’s Leo gets top seeding at CAS squash

ISLAMABAD: Hong Kong’s Leo Au (world No 20) has been seeded No 1 for the $30,000 CAS International Squash Championship starting from September 10 here at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex.

The championship is one of the premier events the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is hosting this season. Players from leading squash playing countries including Austria, Egypt, Hong Kong, Iran, Malaysia, Netherlands and Thailand will compete in the event.

Leo, who has been traveling and competing in Pakistan circuit regularly, would be top seed for the event followed by Nafizwan Adnan (Malaysia). Egyptian Karim Ali Fathi and Omar Abdel Meguid are seeded third and fourth respectively. The draws also included Muhammad Reda and Karim Al Hammamy both from Egypt.

“The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has already granted Pakistan permission to hold bigger events. CAS Open is one such events,” a PSF official, when approached, said.

The Pakistan Squash Federation has given a wildcard to talented youngster Abbas Zeb. Abbas is one of the key players for Pakistan in the World Junior Championship starting in India in a week time.

Asem Khan, who is seeded No 88 these days, would be leading Pakistan’s campaign in the event with Tayyab Aslam and a hosts of others flexing their muscles for the championship.Pakistan’s leading player Farhan Mehboob has a tough first round match against youngster Israr in the first round of the Open.

Parallel to CAS Open, women event carrying prize money $10,000 will also be contested. Besides top ranked Pakistani players, a good number of women players from Austria, Egypt, Hong Kong, Iran, Malaysia, Netherland and Thailand would also be seen in action.

Egyptian Rowan Elaraby (world No 31) has been seeded No 1 in the event with her country-fellow Nada Abbas seeded No 2 for the event.

Meanwhile, the selected junior team players have proceeded to Karachi from Islamabad on Monday where they would be training at Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex for a period of one week, till departure to Chennai for the championship.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan has also been requested by the Pakistan Squash Federation to give some expert tips to the selected players to raise their game level for better performance during the championship.