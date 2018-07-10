People appeal to CJ for taking suo motu against Iesco authorities

Rawalpindi: After one month break, Iesco restarted its old tactics of resorting to frequent power fluctuations besides increase the timings of loadshedding being done in unscheduled way thus irking the people in the scorching heat of summer.

The series of frequent power outages has again started from Saturday morning (July 7) when Iesco suspended power supply for continuous five hours i.e. from 4.30 am to 9.30 am in areas of Akram Colony, Aslam Shaheed Road, Tulsa Road, Dheri Hassanabad, Ghousia Chowk, Kamalabad, Talhi Moari, Dhok Juma, Sherzaman Colony, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Kamalabad, Sabzazar Colony, Ghaziabad Colony, Dhok Syedan and other localities as well. After restoring electricity Iesco again suspended its supply at 11 am to 1 pm after noon. Since then, Iesco continued its practices and had been suspending power supply frequently in addition to doing loadshedding in unscheduled way.

The people who get irritated with frequent power breakdowns whenever try to approach officials of respective Iesco substations of Tariqabad and Dhamial to lodge complaints with them find their numbers either busy or powered off .

As soon as tenure of PML-N government ended in May this year, Iesco had resorted to continuous power breakdowns and loadshedding for long hours. However, as the people expressed concern over it and asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu action against Iesco. Now again after one month, Iesco has again started playing hide and seek by doing power outages in a frequent way.

The people have voiced deep anguish and concern over power suspensions being done in frequent way by Iesco. They said the suspension of power supply being done frequently had made our lives difficult to live in sizzling heat of summer season. “Due to power outages and unscheduled loadshedding of electricity, problem of water shortage occurs as we fail to receive water being supplied by municipal committees like Wasa, RCB and CCB,” they added.

They have appealed to the concerned minister in the caretaker government to take notice of the issue and direct the related authorities in Iesco to take drastic and effective measures for overcoming power outages and improving its supply system.

Similarly, the people have once again appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu action against Iesco authorities and officials for doing frequent power outages. They have also appealed that the hours of power loadshedding should be curtailed from eight hours to only 3 hours in a day. We are paying all kind of taxes and electricity bills but still being deprived of this power supply in a smooth way. The accountability of Iesco authorities also needs to be started by the apex court for improvement in power supply system, the people urged.