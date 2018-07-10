DG ISPR to address important press conference today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor will address an important press conference today (Tuesday).
According to the details spokesman of Pakistan Army will hold a presser at 2 pm. Major General Asif Ghafoor will talk about the important issues of the national security.
