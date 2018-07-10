Tue July 10, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2018

Secretariat established for dams

LAHORE: Following the Supreme Court’s historic judgment of July 4, 2018 to expedite the construction of two critical dams namely Diamer Basha and Mohmand, a Secretariat has been established at Islamabad for the Implementation Committee of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD).

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) will serve as ICDBMD Chairman, whereas Joint Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Mehar Ali Shah has been appointed as ICDBMD Secretary. The first meeting of ICDBMD would be convened at its Secretariat on July 12, 2018.

