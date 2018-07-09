Displaced tribe demands polling stations in Kohat, Peshawar

KALAYA: Members of Mamuzai tribe on Sunday demanded setting up polling stations in Kohat and Peshawar for displaced people of the tribe.

Addressing a Jirga in Hangu, Qaumi Watan Party’s Aisamud Din, who is contesting for the Orakzai tribal district’s National Assembly seat and Tribal Students Federation president Essa Khan said about 10,000 displaced people of the tribe were residing in Peshawar and Kohat.

They said the polling stations in Hangu were located at far-away places and claimed people would boycott the electoral process if the polling stations were not set up in Kohat and Peshawar close to displaced people where they reside currently.