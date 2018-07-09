Mon July 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2018

Another PHC team attacked

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants attacked an anti-quackery team of the Punjab Healthcare Commission.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, when the PHC officers started action against the quacks near MC Boys High School, Burewala, unidentified persons attacked the team and damaged the official vehicle. They hurled life threats at the team for continuing the crackdown on the quacks. Police have registered an FIR. The PHC teams had been attacked thrice during the last two weeks. PHC Chief Operating Officer Dr M Ajmal Khan said action against quacks would be continued and the teams would keep on working in the field.

