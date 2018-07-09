Pak boxer Muzafar wins 1st int’l bout

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ag AFP
LAHORE: The Pakistan Professional Boxing Federation super welterweight class boxer Muzafar Khan has won his first international bout on Sunday in Bankok on Sunday.
Muzafar beat Pinal Wongbotsri of Thailand by first round knock out in the Highland Chanram International Boxing Promotion, ‘The Invasion’ at Ram 100 Thai Boxing Stadium Bangkok, Thailand.
Muzafat who has two knock out in PPBF competitions, took part in the Thai event under the patronage of promoter Zahoor Khan, PPBF vice President KPK. Apart from Pakistan, boxers from host Thailand, India, Japan, the Phillippines, and China took part in different weight categories. PPBF president Rasheed Baloch has congratulated the PPBF officials and its boxers for the hard work and dedication to promote professional boxing in Pakistan.
Australia:
D. Short c Farhan b Afridi 76
A. Finch c Farhan b Khan 47
G. Maxwell c A Ali b Khan 5
M. Stoinis c Zaman b Amir 12
T. Head c H Ali b Amir 19
A. Carey c Khan b Ashraf 2
A. Agar b H Ali 7
J. Wildermuth not out 1
A. Tye b Amir 0
J. Richardson not out 6
Extras: (lb4, 1nb, w3) 8
Total: (8 wkts, 20 overs) 183
DNB: B Stanlake
Fall: 1-95 (Finch), 2-109 (Maxwell), 3-146 (Stoinis), 4-148 (Short), 5-166 (Carey), 6-176 (Agar), 7-176 (Head), 8-177 (Tye)
Bowling: Amir 4-0-33-3 (1w); Ashraf 4-0-38-1 (2w); Ali 4-0-38-1 (1nb); Afridi 4-0-32-1; Khan 4-0-38-2
Pakistan:
F. Zaman c Maddinson b Richardson 91
S. Farhan st Carey b Maxwell 0
H. Talat c Richardson b Maxwell 0
S. Ahmed run out (Richardson/Tye) 28
S. Malik not out 43
A. Ali not out 17
Extras: (b1, lb1, w6) 8
Total: (4 wkts, 19.2 overs) 187
DNB: F Ashraf, S Khan, M Amir, H Ali, S Afridi
Fall: 1-2 (Farhan), 2-2 (Talat), 3-47 (Ahmed), 4-154 (Zaman)
Bowling: Maxwell 3-0-35-2 (1w); Stanlake 4-0-25-0; Richardson 4-0-29-1 (1w); Tye 4-0-33-0; Stoinis 2.2-0-31-0; Wildermuth 1-0-16-0 (4w), Agar 1-0-16-0
Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Russell Tiffin (ZIM)
TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri (ZIM)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ).
