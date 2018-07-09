Pak boxer Muzafar wins 1st int’l bout

Ag AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Professional Boxing Federation super welterweight class boxer Muzafar Khan has won his first international bout on Sunday in Bankok on Sunday.

Muzafar beat Pinal Wongbotsri of Thailand by first round knock out in the Highland Chanram International Boxing Promotion, ‘The Invasion’ at Ram 100 Thai Boxing Stadium Bangkok, Thailand.

Muzafat who has two knock out in PPBF competitions, took part in the Thai event under the patronage of promoter Zahoor Khan, PPBF vice President KPK. Apart from Pakistan, boxers from host Thailand, India, Japan, the Phillippines, and China took part in different weight categories. PPBF president Rasheed Baloch has congratulated the PPBF officials and its boxers for the hard work and dedication to promote professional boxing in Pakistan.

Score Board

Zaman leads...

Continued from page 21

keep flying forward, as is the expectation of the Australian cricket team."

Australia:

D. Short c Farhan b Afridi 76

A. Finch c Farhan b Khan 47

G. Maxwell c A Ali b Khan 5

M. Stoinis c Zaman b Amir 12

T. Head c H Ali b Amir 19

A. Carey c Khan b Ashraf 2

A. Agar b H Ali 7

J. Wildermuth not out 1

A. Tye b Amir 0

J. Richardson not out 6

Extras: (lb4, 1nb, w3) 8

Total: (8 wkts, 20 overs) 183

DNB: B Stanlake

Fall: 1-95 (Finch), 2-109 (Maxwell), 3-146 (Stoinis), 4-148 (Short), 5-166 (Carey), 6-176 (Agar), 7-176 (Head), 8-177 (Tye)

Bowling: Amir 4-0-33-3 (1w); Ashraf 4-0-38-1 (2w); Ali 4-0-38-1 (1nb); Afridi 4-0-32-1; Khan 4-0-38-2

Pakistan:

F. Zaman c Maddinson b Richardson 91

S. Farhan st Carey b Maxwell 0

H. Talat c Richardson b Maxwell 0

S. Ahmed run out (Richardson/Tye) 28

S. Malik not out 43

A. Ali not out 17

Extras: (b1, lb1, w6) 8

Total: (4 wkts, 19.2 overs) 187

DNB: F Ashraf, S Khan, M Amir, H Ali, S Afridi

Fall: 1-2 (Farhan), 2-2 (Talat), 3-47 (Ahmed), 4-154 (Zaman)

Bowling: Maxwell 3-0-35-2 (1w); Stanlake 4-0-25-0; Richardson 4-0-29-1 (1w); Tye 4-0-33-0; Stoinis 2.2-0-31-0; Wildermuth 1-0-16-0 (4w), Agar 1-0-16-0

Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Russell Tiffin (ZIM)

TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri (ZIM)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ).