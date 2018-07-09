Book launched

PESHAWAR: Book launching ceremony of acclaimed writer, former professor and political activist, Juma Khan Sufi, was held in Spring Village, University Road, Peshawar, on 7th July in a well-attended gathering. The books included the third and improved edition of his earlier famous autobiography, Faraib-e-Natamaam and his well researched English book on the struggle and personality of historic Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan with the name of Ghaffar Khan: Reluctant Nationalist.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Professor Dr Mehertaj Roghani. Those who spoke on the occasion were professors of the University of Peshawar, Professor Shabir Ahmad Khan, Director Area Study Centre, Professor Sarfaraz Khan, former Director of Area Study Centre, Professor Azmat Hayat Khan, former Vice Chancellor of Peshawar University, Dr Syed Farooq Shah, Director of Institute of Research Council, and civil society activist and owner of the venue Khalid Ayub.

The writer expressed thanks to the participants and highlighted the salient features of the books. At the end, the Chairperson Senator Professor Dr Mehertaj Roghani delivered the concluding remarks. She thanked the participants and welcomed efforts of the writer for touching the topics of which most of them remained ignorant. Following the conclusion of the ceremony, books of the writer were distributed among the leading participants. All of the speakers eulogised the efforts of the writer for introducing them to the burning topic of Pak-Afghan conundrum, the actual initiation of terrorism in historical perspective between and inside the two countries, and the nationalist struggle conducted hitherto by the sub nationalists in further vitiating the atmosphere of mistrust between the two countries. They supported the endeavours of the writer in baring the hard facts and helping in appreciating the efforts made by Pakistani authorities for forging and augmenting friendly ties with Afghanistan.