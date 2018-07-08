CM visits Peshawar Zoo

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Mohammad Khan on Saturday visited the Peshawar Zoo and found that the animals had been kept under poor conditions.

According to an official handout, the chief minister came to know that no proper record about food of the animals was maintained.

It said the staff was untrained and the state of affairs at the zoo was pathetic.He said the zoo was fraught with irregularities and being the main reason behind the high mortality rate among the animals at the zoo. The chief minister remained at the zoo for hours and checked the record. He visited the zoo went without any security and protocol.