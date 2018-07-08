Multibillion corruption probe: NAB summons Musharraf, Sehba

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former military dictator General (R) Pervez Musharraf and his wife in multibillion corruption probe next week.

The couple has been asked to explain how they bought at least 10 expensive properties.

According to documents available with The News, two separate summons have been issued to the former first couple asking them to appear in the NAB Rawalpindi office on July 10 along with relevant documents.

“The competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence committed by you under the provisions of NAO (NAB Ordinance) 1999,” says the notice issued to Pervez Musharraf on June 28.

Musharraf has been asked to appear before the NAB along with asset details on July 10. A similar notice was issued to his wife on July 2.

“You are hereby called upon to appear along with your CNIC on 10th July 2018 at 10.00 am at NAB (R) before Malik Zubair Ahmad, Deputy Director IW-1, for recording statement along with complete details of sale and purchase of below-mentioned properties/vehicles,” says the notice issued to Sehba Musharraf and sent on her Chak Shahzad residence.

The couple is however out of the country and is unlikely to appear before the NAB.

Last month, Musharraf refused to come back to Pakistan despite assurance by the Supreme Court that he will not be arrested upon return.

The NAB notices mentioned 10 assets including expensive properties in posh areas and luxurious vehicles.

The properties mentioned in summons include a house in the Army Housing Scheme Clifton, Karachi, two plots in DHA Islamabad, and a plot in P&V Scheme No-II Park Road Chak Shehzad.

The cars mentioned in the notice include two Toyota Land Cruisers, Two Toyota Hilux and one Toyota Corolla.

The NAB is probing allegations of corruption against Musharraf on a complaint of a retired army officer Colonel Inamur Rahim Advocate who has submitted a detailed evidence against the former dictator.

Col Rahim alleged that Musharraf misused his authority and illegally allotted multiple expensive plots to himself and his favorite officers worth about Rs1,000 billion.

The evidence submitted by the applicant includes a list of 10 prime properties worth billions of rupees which Musharraf held in his name and in the names of his family members.

“One can safely calculate that allotting thousands of plots/govt lands reserved for defence purposes caused losses of more than one thousand billion rupees to the national exchequer and at least one Kala Bagh Dam could be constructed with that amount; therefore, it is requested that a suitable direction should be given to DG WR, (Welfare and Rehabilitation) to provide complete record of the land allotted and gifted by Pervaiz Musharraf and be cancelled and retrieved to Govt of Pakistan as all the lands situated in the country belong to the public of Pakistan,” says the letter received by NAB from a retired army officer.

The letter lists more than 10 properties held by Musharraf and his family members in various parts of the country and the worth of only two properties is Rs1 billion.