Sun July 08, 2018
July 8, 2018

Here come the polls

The 2018 elections are around the corner and politicians are now busy in visiting different areas from where they – while in power – remain absent for long periods of time. Obviously, these politicians are now facing the wrath of angry voters who are criticising politicians for poor performance during their tenure.

This is the moment for politicians to learn something. They should always deliver what they have promised and should live up to the expectations of their voters. Visiting an area once in five years is not what makes a politician a good leader.

Zakira Ali ( Karachi )

