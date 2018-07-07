Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Petition against zardari disqualification dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed for not maintainable a petition seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their alleged violation of the Election Act, 2017.

x
Advertisement

A citizen, Syed Iqtidar Shah, had filed the petition pleading that the election law did not allow any political party to use election symbol of any other party.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar