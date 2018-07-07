Petition against zardari disqualification dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed for not maintainable a petition seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their alleged violation of the Election Act, 2017.

A citizen, Syed Iqtidar Shah, had filed the petition pleading that the election law did not allow any political party to use election symbol of any other party.