Sat July 07, 2018
July 7, 2018

11 killed in Nawabshah accident

NAWABSHAH: At least 11 persons were killed and 30 injured in a road accident between a van and a coach on Mehran National Highway near Lashari Stop on Friday.

According to the rescue team, a passenger van heading to Nawabshah collided with a coach of Hazara Movers LES-8118 coming from Karachi.

As a result, 11 persons killed on the spot. Bodies and injured were rushed to People’s Medical Hospital where emergency was declared.

Indus Rangers Commandant and Shaheed Benazirabad deputy commissioner also visited the hospital to witness health facilities being provided to the accident victims.

