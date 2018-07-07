Most top positions go to girls

Islamabad : Girls largely outdid boys in the Secondary School Certificate Examination-II held by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) in March and April this year.

According to the exam results announced on Friday, the overall pass rate was 83.66 per cent with girls claiming most of the top three positions.

In total, 89,443 regular, private and ex-candidates sat the examination and 74,829 of them passed it. The pass rate of regular as well as private and ex-candidates was 91.66 and 45.9 per cent, respectively.

The results of 63 students were withheld over the use of unfair means.

In Science Group, Arooj Kiran of the OPF Girls College, F-8/2, Islamabad, got the first position by securing 1086 marks, while the second position was shared by Haram Aftab and Aleena Aslam of Army Public School for Girls, Lahore Cantonment and Areefatus Sattar of the PAEC Model College for Girls, Chashma, Mianwali, by obtaining 1085 marks.

The third position was also jointly claimed by three candidates, including Hooriya Fatima of the Islamabad Model College for Girls, G-10/2, Islamabad, Maryam Irshad of the Army Burn Hall College for Girls, Abbottabad, and Maaz Amjad of the Army Public School, Fort Road, Rawalpindi, by getting 1084 marks.

In Humanities Group, the first position went to Summaya Adil of the Islamabad Model College for Girls, G-11/1, Islamabad, by getting 1026 marks and second and third to Atifullah and Muhammad Yahya of the Institute of Islamic Sciences, Satra Meel, Islamabad, with 1024 and 1017 marks, respectively.

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Yousaf Sheikh, who was the chief guest during the results declaration ceremony on the FBISE premises in H-8/4, congratulated all successful candidates, especially the position-holders.

He said the high pass percentage and high scores showed that Pakistani youths were very talented and could do wonders if they’re given the right opportunities of growth.

The minister also asked the people to encourage those, who couldn’t get through the exams this year, to do more before reappearing in the exam for success.

He declared the FBISE one of the best educational boards in the country over modern exam system and said the students should feel privileged to sit its exams.

FBISE chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik was also present on the occasion.

The FBISE uploaded the exam results on its official website, www.fbise.edu.pk, and also delivered results to the students by SMS service.